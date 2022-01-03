Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes that the omicron-driven Covid surge will be short-lived.

Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box Monday, the former FDA commissioner stated his belief that Omicron will quickly come and go.

“This is not going to last very long,” Gottlieb said. “We’ll be in the throes of this for maybe a month.”

Gottlieb cited already-cresting case numbers overseas as the basis for his prediction.

“Here in the northeast, I think you’re going to see infections peak out within the next two weeks,” Gottlieb said.”So hopefully, here in New York City does find a peak within the next two weeks. London which is about two to three weeks behind New York City has already peaked, and is probably on the way down.”

And post-Omicron, Gottlieb expressed optimism that no other Covid variant will impact American society in the near term.

“This is a fast-moving wave of infection,” he said. “On the back end of this, hopefully, we’re done with Covid for a while. We’ll have enough immunity in the population between vaccination and infections. So we really need to get through this month.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

