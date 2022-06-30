Draymond Green Apologizes to Kendrick Perkins After He Called the ESPN Host a ‘C*on’ During Recent Podcast Interview

NBA star Draymond Green is apologizing for using a racial slur against ESPN host Kendrick Perkins during a recent podcast.

On Wednesday, a 13-minute message was uploaded to The Draymond Green Show podcast website. The NBA star made an impassioned apology after calling Perkins a “c*on.”

The incident happened on Sunday, when Green took aim at the “haters” during his episode and singled out Perkins, comparing him to sports analyst Skip Bayless.

He said, “Kendrick Perkins, you act like this clown (Bayless) and it’s baffling to me. He could never be you, you know why he could never be you? Cause he never done it. You go up here acting like him. You don’t have to do that, buddy. You played, you did it, go talk about it or can you not?”

“I’d hope that you can, with all these hot takes, you make, you should be able to. You don’t have to act like that, my man, you don’t have to go up there you go — From being enforcer to c*on,” Green said. “How does that happen? At least you act like an enforcer. I didn’t really ever take you for one.”

During Wednesday’s apology video, Green admitted he was wrong for using the word after seeking counsel from various mentors in his life.

“The other day when I was speaking, I used a word that carries a racial connotation. When I used the word, I could have very well replaced the word with clown. I could have very well replaced the word with idiot, moron,” Green said. “I could have replaced the word with anything and continued in stride. And the word that I’m speaking of is I used the word c*on, as you know, for me, I don’t hide behind anything.”

He continued, “The reason I wanna address it, like I said, as you know, the ‘new media,’ we stand on what we say, we stand on what we believe. And so the reason I want to address that is because I think in understanding and growing in this lane, for me, I’m still a rookie in this lane.”

“I use the word c*on. And when I use the word in understanding, I think the area of growth for me is understanding that in having this platform, there comes a responsibility and the responsibility there’s several responsibilities,” Green added.

“I have a different responsibility on this platform than Stephen A. Smith and Stephen A. has a different responsibility with his platform than Colin Cowherd has. And I totally understand that. And so I’m taking full responsibility,” he said.

Green added that he recognized the importance of stepping up, “I can admit right here that I was wrong. And regardless of how I may use the word with my friends or how, um, you know, that word may be perceived anywhere else in the world, it was wrong here.”

Listen above via The Draymond Green Show.

