Draymond Green Snaps Back at ESPN Reporter For Calling Kevin Durant an ‘Emotional Guy’: ‘Who Are You to Call Someone Emotional?’

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had a special message from “The New Media” for ESPN reporter Zubin Mehenti.

Mehenti recently interviewed Nets reporter Nick Friedell on SportsCenter where the two discussed Kevin Durant’s trade request.

Wrapping up their conversation, Friedell added that the trade decision could take a long time. Mehenti agreed, saying, “It’s a good point. He’s an emotional guy, I mean, anything could happen.”

Green, who happened to be watching the show that evening did not appreciated these comments directed as his former teammate and immediately took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

“Just watched the anchor on SportsCenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional,” Green wrote. “Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable.”

Green signed off the message from “The New Media.”

Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable. TNM — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 12, 2022

Green and Durant were teammates on the Golden State Warriors for three seasons before Durant transferred to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019.

Last month, Durant submitted a trade request to the Nets. The request came as a shock to most; even NBA commissioner Adam Silver was stunned by the decision. He spoke about the subject during a recent news conference, saying, “I’m realistic that there’s always conversations going on behind closed doors between players and their representatives and the teams. But we don’t like to see players requesting trades, and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com