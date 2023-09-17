Drew Barrymore Reverses Plans to Resume Show Amid Heavy Backlash From Striking Writers: ‘My Deepest Apologies to Anyone I Have Hurt’

Drew Barrymore put out an apologetic statement to announce she is backing off her attempt to restart her talk show until the end of the ongoing Writers’ Guild of America strike.

The actress and talk show host released her statement on Instagram, saying “I have listened to everyone” after her attempted show restart generated major outrage.

“I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

Last week, The Drew Barrymore Show became the center of controversy when the eponymous host announced the show’s relaunch despite her previous solidarity with the writers strike. The host quickly came under fire in light of her decision, and as taping got underway, there was an incident where audience members were asked to leave the set after security guards confronted them for wearing pro-WGA pins.

Barrymore’s announcement follows a video statement in which she addressed the backlash, saying “Nothing I can do that will make this okay for those it is not okay with. I fully accept that.”

“I fully understand that there are so many reasons why this is so complex and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone,” she said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com