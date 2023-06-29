Dylan Mulvaney Fires Back At Bud Light Alleging Company Never Reached Out After Backlash: ‘Supporting Trans People — It Shouldn’t Be Political’

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney addressed the controversy from the March partnership with Bud Light that saw mass boycotts spread across the country.

In recent months, Mulvaney has appeared on various podcasts but has only addressed the situation in broad terms. In a new TikTok video uploaded on Thursday, Mulvaney finally tackled the controversy head on.

Sipping on a beer, Mulvaney addressed why now was the perfect time to talk about the situation.

“One thing I will not tolerate people saying about me is that I don’t like beer because I love beer and I always have,” Mulvaney said.

“…I took a brand deal with a company that I loved, and I posted a sponsored video to my page, and it must have been a slow news week, because the way that this ad got blown up, you would’ve thought I was like on a billboard or on a TV commercial or something major,” Mulvaney said.

The ad was uploaded to Instagram in partnership with Bud Light for March Madness season.

“I’m bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined,” Mulvaney said. “I should have made this video months ago, but I didn’t, and I was scared and I was scared of more backlash. And I felt personally guilty for what transpired. So I patiently waited for things to get better, but surprise they haven’t really. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did.”

Mulvaney explained that since the partnership caused uproar, she’s been afraid to leave the house, been ridiculed in public, and followed.

“I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. And I’m not telling you this because I want your pity. I am telling you this because if this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people,” Mulvaney said.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all, because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want,” she added, noting that LGBTQ+ community members are customers of beer brands like Bud Light too.

Mulvaney said to turn a blind eye to the situation is not an option right now.

“You might say, but ‘Dylan, I don’t wanna get political.’ Babe, supporting trans people — it shouldn’t be political. There should be nothing controversial or divisive about working with us.”

And that Bud Light can that featured Mulvaney’s face on it in the partnership video — it’s lost. “I hid it somewhere and now I can’t find it,” Mulvaney said.

Watch above via Dylan Mulvaney on TikTok.

