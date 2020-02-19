E. Jean Carroll, a veteran Elle columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, said Tuesday that she was fired from the magazine after 26 years.

Carroll held Trump responsible for Elle’s decision, writing in a tweet, “I don’t blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing ‘Ask E. Jean.’ I blame [Trump].”

Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me. I don’t blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing “Ask E. Jean.” I blame @realdonaldtrump.https://t.co/vYIVL6yDIp — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 18, 2020

After Trump denied the rape allegation, and denied ever meeting Carroll, she sued him for defamation, claiming that he had damaged both her reputation and her career.

Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan has since had the dress Carroll was wearing at the time of the alleged assault tested for DNA. Trump’s lawyer argued that the defamation suit should be delayed until New York’s highest court rules on a similar suit involving Summer Zervos, a former contestant of The Apprentice.

In a Tuesday filing, Carroll’s lawyer wrote, “Since Trump defamed her, some readers even stopped sending her letters altogether, thus impairing Carroll’s column.” Her lawyer additionally clarified, “Elle magazine, which published ‘Ask E. Jean’ for 26 years, declined to renew her contract in December 2019, and so ended her primary income.”

