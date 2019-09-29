Fox News’ Ed Henry defended his “tough but fair” questions after being excoriated by Mark Levin on air and by Twitter users retweeted by President Donald Trump this morning.

As Levin went off, Henry asked, “Are you okay with a president asking his counterpart — this is a simple yes or no — to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son? Are you okay with that?”

“Your question is not honest,” Levin responded.

Henry kept pressing Levin on this and after the segment aired, the president took to Twitter to retweet a bunch of people bashing Henry.

Henry retweeted responses he received and defended asking the questions of Levin:

Yes people who come on our show should be able to handle tough but fair questions. That is what we do. And note we gave @marklevinshow about 12 mins to speak — thanks for watching! https://t.co/3j0w5AO4Je — Ed Henry (@edhenry) September 29, 2019

Thank you yes indeed https://t.co/4esecE53O6 — Ed Henry (@edhenry) September 29, 2019

Lol two days ago. #fairandbalanced working hard thank you! https://t.co/h1KCEUdVYD — Ed Henry (@edhenry) September 29, 2019

#journalism let’s make sure we are asking tough questions of Democrats and Republicans https://t.co/kdutx8YNmS — Ed Henry (@edhenry) September 29, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com