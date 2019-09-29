comScore

Ed Henry Defends Questions to Mark Levin After Trump RTs People Trashing Him

By Josh FeldmanSep 29th, 2019, 11:43 am

Fox News’ Ed Henry defended his “tough but fair” questions after being excoriated by Mark Levin on air and by Twitter users retweeted by President Donald Trump this morning.

As Levin went off, Henry asked, “Are you okay with a president asking his counterpart — this is a simple yes or no — to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son? Are you okay with that?”

“Your question is not honest,” Levin responded.

Henry kept pressing Levin on this and after the segment aired, the president took to Twitter to retweet a bunch of people bashing Henry.

Henry retweeted responses he received and defended asking the questions of Levin:

