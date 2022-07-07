‘Declining Before Our Eyes’: Edited Video Purporting to Show Biden Put Medal of Honor on Backwards Goes Viral

Video edited to make President Joe Biden look mentally unfit for the job went viral on Thursday after the president presented the Medal of Honor to four Army soldiers for heroism during the Vietnam War on Tuesday.

A clip of Biden putting the medal around the neck of Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell was altered to make it appear as though the medal was not around the front of the man’s neck.

“More than 2 million views on this nonsense, which uses fuzzy-fied video to mislead. Regular-clarity footage clearly shows Biden put the medal on the right way,” wrote CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale.

Dale also posted a link to the actual video of the ceremony which clearly shows Biden putting the medal on correctly.

More than 2 million views on this nonsense, which uses fuzzy-fied video to mislead. Regular-clarity footage clearly shows Biden put the medal on the right way. https://t.co/f8ZVuXHAED pic.twitter.com/zRqDWqfARp — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 7, 2022

“Biden put his medal on backward,” read a tweet attached to the altered clip that had been viewed over 2 million times by Thursday evening.

“He’s declining before our eyes,” read another tweet.

“81 million?” read a social media post that appeared to be from former Trump official Sebastian Gorka. “The man can’t even place a medal on a Vietnam Vet properly.”

Video edited to make Biden look addled has made the rounds before and even made its way to Fox News prime time. In April, two clips deceptively edited by the Republican National Committee’s account “RNC Research” to show Biden looking lost, made it on-air during Fox’s prime time lineup.

Yet another deceptively edited video making the rounds on right wing social media claims that Biden put the Medal of Honor on backwards to this recipient, where the medal is blurred out to blend into his tie. On the left is screen shot of their video, on right is the actual photo pic.twitter.com/VJwqtqPpLd — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 7, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com