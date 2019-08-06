comScore

El Paso Congresswoman Refuses Invite to Join Trump During Visit: He Should Apologize for ‘Racist and Hateful Words’

By Reed RichardsonAug 6th, 2019, 7:38 pm

Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents the El Paso district that was the site of a mass shooting this past weekend, posted on Twitter that the White House told her President Donald Trump was “too busy” to take her call to discuss what she called his past “racist and hateful words.”

Previously, Rep Escobar, who has come out in favor of impeaching Trump, said the president was “not welcome here,” and said she would refuse to meet with him during his announced visit to El Paso on Wednesday. After the White House denied her chance to talk to the president, she reiterated that she would not by present during his visit: “I declined the invitation because I refuse to be an accessory to his visit.”

Escobar said she had been invited to join Trump, but that she wanted to share what her constituents and some victims of the attack had told her about his rhetoric before she would agree to participate. She also Tweeted that she would ask him to apologize for using “racist language” that “dehumanize[d]” immigrants and other minorities.

Instead of going with Trump on Wednesday, the Congresswoman says she will spend time in her district meeting with constituents who are still reeling from “this act of domestic terrorism fueled by hate and racism.”

CNN’s Senior Congressional correspondent Many Raju, who noted the Congresswoman’s thread, pointed out that there were no public events on Trump’s schedule for Tuesday, when Escobar was seeking time to speak with the president.

Photo credit: Christ Chavez/Getty Images

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: