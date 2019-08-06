Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents the El Paso district that was the site of a mass shooting this past weekend, posted on Twitter that the White House told her President Donald Trump was “too busy” to take her call to discuss what she called his past “racist and hateful words.”

Previously, Rep Escobar, who has come out in favor of impeaching Trump, said the president was “not welcome here,” and said she would refuse to meet with him during his announced visit to El Paso on Wednesday. After the White House denied her chance to talk to the president, she reiterated that she would not by present during his visit: “I declined the invitation because I refuse to be an accessory to his visit.”

I was told that @realDonaldTrump is “too busy” to have that conversation. I declined the invitation because I refuse to be an accessory to his visit. I refuse to join without a dialogue about the pain his racist and hateful words & actions have caused our community and country. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

Escobar said she had been invited to join Trump, but that she wanted to share what her constituents and some victims of the attack had told her about his rhetoric before she would agree to participate. She also Tweeted that she would ask him to apologize for using “racist language” that “dehumanize[d]” immigrants and other minorities.

The White House invited me to join @realDonaldTrump during his visit to El Paso. My response was clear. I requested a phone call with him today in order to share what I have now heard from many constituents, including some who are victims of Saturday’s attack. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

My message would’ve been that he needs to understand that his words are powerful and have consequences. Using racist language to describe Mexicans, immigrants and other minorities dehumanize us. Those words inflame others. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

I have publicly said he has a responsibility to acknowledge the power of his words, apologize for them, and take them back because they are still hanging over us. I asked for a call so I could say this to him over the phone and ask for a dialogue that could lead to healing. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

Instead of going with Trump on Wednesday, the Congresswoman says she will spend time in her district meeting with constituents who are still reeling from “this act of domestic terrorism fueled by hate and racism.”

Tomorrow, I will again be spending time with fellow El Pasoans who are dealing with the pain and horror left in the wake of this act of domestic terrorism fueled by hate and racism. Join #ElPasoStrong: https://t.co/CVLa38NJBf — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

CNN’s Senior Congressional correspondent Many Raju, who noted the Congresswoman’s thread, pointed out that there were no public events on Trump’s schedule for Tuesday, when Escobar was seeking time to speak with the president.

Escobar, a backer of an impeachment inquiry, asked for a private call with the president but the WH said Trump – who didn’t have anything on his public schedule today – was too busy to talk. She said she won’t show up tomorrow because “I refuse to be an accessory to his visit” https://t.co/deOCgN21hR — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 6, 2019

