Elie Mystal Wants Justice Alito To Vanish Beneath Atlantic in Snarky Comment on Missing Titanic Sub

Following alleged ethics violations against Justice Samuel Alito, commentator Elie Mystal had a suggestion for the Supreme Court justice.

On Tuesday, ProPublica published a piece alleging that Alito could have violated ethics of the court when he went on an Alaskan fishing trip with a Republican billionaire whose had cases before the Supreme Court.

Alito later refuted these claims in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal explaining why he did not recuse himself from the cases or financially disclose the 2008 trip.

On Wednesday, Mystal made a suggestion for another trip Justice Alito could take.

“Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic,” Mystal wrote on Twitter, referencing the five lost people aboard a submersible vessel that was intended to tour the remains of the Titanic.

Mystal jokingly offered a deal of his own to Supreme Court Justices wiling to listen to his advice on rulings.

“If there are any liberal Supreme Court justices willing to rule the way I tell them to, I can hook you up with that sweet Diablo IV battle pass. Call me. But [and this part is important] DON’T TELL PRO PUBLICA. They’d take it the wrong way,” Mystal said referencing the popular video game released earlier this month.

