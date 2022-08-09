Elise Stefanik Pledges ‘Joe Biden Will Absolutely Be Held Accountable’ for Having ‘Weaponized’ the DOJ

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) vowed to hold President Joe Biden “accountable” for having “weaponized” the Department of Justice against Republicans.

The House GOP Conference chair issued a statement Tuesday evening that vowed retribution after former President Donald Trump’s home was raided by the FBI the previous day.

Additionally, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) had his phone seized by the bureau Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Stefanik cited both incidents, and vowed Biden would pay, as would Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Stefanik tweeted a statement saying:

Joe Biden’s FBI and Department of Justice have been fully weaponized against their political opponents. It is an absolute outrageous abuse of power and unAmerican for these agencies to raid the home of President Trump and seize the cell phone of a sitting Member of Congress. Attorney General Garland, Director Wray, House Democrats, and most of all Joe Biden will absolutely be held accountable.

Since Trump’s home was raided, the three highest ranking Republicans in the House have vowed retribution, should their party take a majority after the November midterms.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) have issued similar statements.

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

Let’s be clear: This is a brazen weaponization of the FBI by Biden’s DOJ against his political opponent—while giving their political allies free passes. It’s exactly why the IRS shouldn’t get an army of 87,000 more agents. House Republicans will hold them accountable next year. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 9, 2022

