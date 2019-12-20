Elizabeth Warren Accuses Trump of Hypothetical Kitten Murder: ‘Would Step on a Cute Little Kitten’ if it Would Help Him

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren launched a new attack on President Donald Trump by implicating him in the hypothetical murder of a “cute little kitten.”

Senator Warren was interviewed on CNN following that network’s airing of the Politico/PBS Newshour Democratic presidential debate, and passed up several invitations to attack former Vice President Joe Biden — instead defending him from the smears that have been leveled at him by Trump.

Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod tried to turn the question around, asking Warren “Why do you think the president went to such extraordinary lengths to sully Joe Biden, the lengths that have landed him now in front of you as a juror under impeachment, why did he feel Biden was such a threatening candidate?”

“Look, I can’t get into the head of Donald Trump, that’s just, that’s a really horrible place to go,” Warren said, adding “I think that Donald Trump looks out for Donald Trump, and he looks out for Donald Trump’s closest buddies who give him total loyalty, and he looks out for the other billionaires because he thinks they got a whole bro thing going on. That’s what Donald Trump does.”

Warren then added a new dimension to Trump’s infamous boast/legal argument that he could get away with shooting someone on Fifth Avenue, saying “And if he had to step on a cute little kitten to get something done that would help himself, he would do it.”

“He feared Biden as a candidate, didn’t he?” Axelrod asked.

“He saw an opportunity and he took it,” Warren said.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

