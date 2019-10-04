On the heels of a massive third quarter fundraising haul, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren leads former Vice President Joe Biden by 4 points in a new national Democratic primary poll, but also lost ground with black voters in the same survey.

On Friday, the Warren campaign announced a nearly $25 million fundraising figure for the third quarter, just shy of Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ take, but well ahead of Biden’s $15 million haul. And in a new Economist/YouGov poll, Warren leads Biden among Democrats with 26 percent to Biden’s 22. That’s an improvement of one point for Warren, and a three point drop for Biden, since the last time that poll was taken.

Among registered Democratic voters, which is how RealClearPolitics figures their averages, Warren led Biden by six, 28-22, and now trails Biden in the RCP average by just over two points.

But Biden continued his dominance over the field among black voters with 36 percent to Warren’s 15 and Bernie Sanders’ 12 percent. That represents a two-point gain for Biden among black voters, and a three-point drop for Warren over the last week.

Warren’s support nationally has been steadily rising for months, and is currently the highest of her campaign. Biden, who has been fending off a daily barrage of attacks from President Donald Trump over debunked conspiracy theories about Ukraine, is nearing the lowest level of his thus-far durable support since his run began.

The good news for Biden is that his grip on support from black voters, perhaps the most key constituency in the Democratic primary race, has strengthened.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com