Elizabeth Warren Poses With VP Kamala Harris After Month of Snubs Over ‘Infuriating’ Gaffe

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren shared dinner and posed with Vice President Kamala Harris after more than a month of telephone snubs over a Warren gaffe that “infuriated” the VP’s inner circle.

It all began in late January when Warren emphatically endorsed a reelection bid by President Joe Biden — but hit the brakes when asked if VP Harris should be his running mate during a radio interview:

HOST: If he’s that old in a second term, that vice presidency becomes even more important. Should Kamala Harris, be the, his choice a second time around? SENATOR WARREN: Y’know, ah, you know, I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team. I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was when she was attorney general. And I was still teaching. And we worked on the housing crisis together. So we go way back. But they need, they have to be a team. And my sense is they are. I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are.

Warren later released a statement cleaning up the remarks. But, according to reports, when the senator repeatedly called the VP to “explain” the comment, those calls were not returned by Harris. Instead, she got a call back eventually from Chief Of Staff Lorraine Voles.

The remark infuriated the vice president’s inner circle, as well as her outer circle, and prompted what was widely seen as a subtweet from President Biden, who posted a photo with Harris and wrote “Proud of what we’ve gotten done together, @VP.”

But on Tuesday night, Sen. Warren posed with the VP and a group of other women senators who attended a bipartisan dinner at the vice president’s home, a tradition Harris has carried on for three years now. Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow posted video of the group, with Warren smiling and waving along with the others:

Thank you Madam @VP for hosting another wonderful bipartisan women Senators dinner! pic.twitter.com/Y11WR46M12 — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) March 15, 2023

“As usual, Kamala’s cheese puffs and personal chicken recipe were a big hit!” Stabenow wrote while posting photos of the food.

The president has said over and over again that it is his intention to run for reelection, and definitely with VP Harris, including the first time he was asked just two months into his term.

Watch above via Boston Public Radio and Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com