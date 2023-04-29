‘Elon Had To Go And Save The World!’ Bill Maher Explains Why Musk Blew Off CNN ‘Overtime’ Segment

Comic and pundit Bill Maher told his CNN audience that guest Elon Musk blew off the “Overtime” panel because Musk “had to go and save the world.”

Following Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, CNN’s experiment of putting Bill Maher’s weekly “Overtime” segment that follows the show on at 11:30 continued, as Maher was joined by Michael Moynihan and Konstantin Kisin. Notably absent was Musk, who sat for an extremely friendly interview with Musk on the regular program.

Maher explained his guest’s absence in similarly friendly fashion, then set about solving Ukraine with his panel:

BILL MAHER, HBO POLITICAL TALK SHOW HOST: Okay, here we are on CNN. This is our panel. He is the co-host of “The 5th Column” podcast, Michael Moynihan. He is the co-host of the YouTube show on podcast “Triggernometry” and the author of “An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the West,” Konstantin Kisin. All right, thank you, gentlemen.

Elon is — had to go and save the world. I think he will. Okay, here are the questions. Will Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s capital city prompt a — oh, yeah, I saw that on the news today. Horrible. Saw it on CNN.

MAHER: Yeah. Prompt a counteroffensive supported by western allies.

KISIN: No, the counteroffensive is coming anyway. It’s nothing to do with the bombing. The Ukrainians have been planning this for a long time. They have been waiting for what that they call (INAUDIBLE) in that part of the world, which is mud season to be over, and also training up their forces with western weapons, tanks, et cetera. So, the counteroffensive is coming.

The actual — these bombings of these civilians, they’re not — all they’re doing is strengthening the resolve of the Ukrainians more than anything else other than, of course, killing and maiming innocent people. So, the counteroffensive is coming, but it’s not because of that.

MAHER: How does this war end?

KISIN: Well, I’ve said from day one that I think the likely outcome is that Ukraine will make some territorial concessions, which will be Crimea and parts of the Donbas. And likely, that will be in exchange for what Ukraine actually needs, which is long-term security.

In my opinion, there is no other way of providing it other than either NATO membership or U.N. peacekeepers on the border. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.

So, most likely, Ukraine has a successful counteroffensive, pushes Russia as far away as it can, and then makes a settlement that means that what happened in 2014, remember we talked about it earlier, when Crimea and parts of the Donbas were first taken, that can never happen again because Ukraine is not part of NATO and is, therefore, under the umbrella of that organization.