Elon Musk Accuses Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of ‘Hitting’ on Him in Bizarre Twitter Dispute

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) deleted a tweet Friday afternoon amid a back-and-forth after Elon Musk accused her of hitting on him.

Ocasio-Cortez took to the platform Musk will possibly soon own. She complained about hate crimes, which she linked to “some billionaire with an ego problem.”

Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

Musk, whose $44 billion bid to buy Twitter was accepted on Monday, apparently believed she was talking about him. He commented: “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.”

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Surprisingly, Ocasio-Cortez responded. The New York Democrat replied to Musk: “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok.”

The tweet was deleted, but not before it was screen-grabbed:

Earlier on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez posted what appeared to be a shot at Musk:

The number of billionaires in the US couldn’t even fill an apartment building, but the number of people they negatively impact is only growing. All the US billionaire votes combined couldn’t even come in 2nd for an NY city council election. That’s why they stay pressed — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

The tweets were posted after Musk opined Thursday that the Democratic Party had been “hijacked by extremists.”

I strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez hit back in a now viral tweet, writing:

“The extreme left is taking over” WHERE. In Texas, Republicans passed a law allowing rapists to sue their victims for getting an abortion. Can anyone name a “far left” policy that extreme implemented anywhere? We can’t even get our party to import cheaper RXs from Canada. foh

“The extreme left is taking over” WHERE. In Texas, Republicans passed a law allowing rapists to sue their victims for getting an abortion. Can anyone name a “far left” policy that extreme implemented anywhere? We can’t even get our party to import cheaper RXs from Canada. foh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

Musk’s tweet accusing the congresswoman of “hitting on” appeared to be a reference to a Twitter beef between Ocasio-Cortez and the right.

Numerous conservatives ripped the congresswoman last year after she was photographed maskless with her boyfriend in Florida.

1. If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL. 2. Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals. O for 2… pic.twitter.com/SNqBqMwr12 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 31, 2021

She equated her critics to “creepy weirdos” who were both sexually frustrated and fixated on her.

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com