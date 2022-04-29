Elon Musk Accuses Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of ‘Hitting’ on Him in Bizarre Twitter Dispute

By Kipp JonesApr 29th, 2022, 7:07 pm
 

Elon Musk Accuses Ocasio-Cortez of 'Hitting on' Him

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) deleted a tweet Friday afternoon amid a back-and-forth after Elon Musk accused her of hitting on him.

Ocasio-Cortez took to the platform Musk will possibly soon own. She complained about hate crimes, which she linked to “some billionaire with an ego problem.”

Musk, whose $44 billion bid to buy Twitter was accepted on Monday, apparently believed she was talking about him. He commented: “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.”

Surprisingly, Ocasio-Cortez responded. The New York Democrat replied to Musk: “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok.”

The tweet was deleted, but not before it was screen-grabbed:

Earlier on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez posted what appeared to be a shot at Musk:

The tweets were posted after Musk opined Thursday that the Democratic Party had been “hijacked by extremists.”

Ocasio-Cortez hit back in a now viral tweet, writing:

“The extreme left is taking over” WHERE. In Texas, Republicans passed a law allowing rapists to sue their victims for getting an abortion.

Can anyone name a “far left” policy that extreme implemented anywhere? We can’t even get our party to import cheaper RXs from Canada. foh

Musk’s tweet accusing the congresswoman of “hitting on” appeared to be a reference to a Twitter beef between Ocasio-Cortez and the right.

Numerous conservatives ripped the congresswoman last year after she was photographed maskless with her boyfriend in Florida.

She equated her critics to “creepy weirdos” who were both sexually frustrated and fixated on her.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: