Elon Musk Brands Democrats ‘Party of Division and Hate’: ‘I Can No Longer Support Them’

Elon Musk called the Democratic Party a “party of division & hate” Wednesday in a tweet in which he vowed to vote for Republicans in upcoming elections.

Musk, whose deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is currently on hold, took to the platform to take his latest shot at the Democratic Party.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” he wrote. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Musk also shared a popcorn emoji.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO has waded into political waters frequently since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recent months, since he placed a bid that was accepted to acquire Twitter, he has openly criticized Democrats as extreme, and Twitter as biased toward conservatives.

Twitter obv has a strong left wing bias — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022 I strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Musk has stated he wished to buy the company in order to make it a haven’t free speech. He has also pledged to restore former President Donald Trump‘s account.

On Tuesday, Musk criticized President Joe Biden, and said the country is currently being run by whoever writes the president’s prepared remarks.

“The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter,” he told the All-In Podcast.

Musk’s deal with Twitter is currently on hold as he and the company sort out how many of the company’s users are real people, and how many are bots.

