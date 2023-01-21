Elon Musk Claims He Had ‘Major Side Effects’ From Covid Booster Shot: ‘Felt Like I Was Dying’

Elon Musk claimed in multiple tweets on Friday night that he faced “major side effects” from a Covid booster and claimed his “healthy” cousin had a “serious case” of myocarditis.

Musk’s tweets came in response to Rasmussen Reports data claiming a minority of those who have taken the Covid vaccine reported facing “major side effects.” Dilbert creator and political pundit Scott Adams shared the content, asking how to “interpret” such data, and Musk revealed his own apparent experience.

“I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno,” the Twitter CEO tweeted. “And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital.”

Musk said he did not get the booster by choice, but instead had to get it to visit a Tesla operation in Germany.

Musk clarified in more messages that he was not referring to side effects from the actual vaccine, saying his Johnson & Johnson shot and a followup booster went over fine.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) refers to myocarditis as a “rare risk” and cases have mostly been among young males.

According to the CDC:

Data from multiple studies show a rare risk for myocarditis and/or pericarditis following receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna).

