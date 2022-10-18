Elon Musk Deletes Three Musketeers Meme Pitching ‘Inevitable’ Social Media Alliance With Trump and Kanye

Tesla CEO Elon Musk meme’d it up again on Twitter by proposing a social media alliance with Donald Trump and Kanye West — which he later deleted.

Trump and West have been the center of media firestorms over the past week with their various anti-Semitic comments.

The rapper is currently in the process of buying Parler, having been kicked off of Twitter and Instagram after an ongoing streak of statements and threats against Jewish people. So far, Trump has chosen to ignore West’s ugly comments (despite Ye’s attack on Jared Kushner) and the ex-president generated his own outrage by complaining on Not-Twitter Truth Social account that he doesn’t get enough support from American Jews. This was accompanied by the ominous statement “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

As this saga transpires, Musk decided to tweet a meme of himself, Trump, and West as Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers. The swords held by the three characters represented Truth Social, Parler, and an “X” presumably referring to Musk’s SpaceX company.

“In retrospect, it was inevitable,” Musk captioned the image. The tweet was up for about an hour before it was deleted.

What Musk chose not to delete (yet?) was a tweet of himself laughing in response to someone who invoked a scene from the Harry Potter movies in response to him stirring up controversy.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2022

Musk’s latest memes of himself palling with Trump and Ye come a week after his first response to the rapper’s anti-semitic remarks.

“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Musk said days ago.

Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

West has kept on making anti-Semitic comments since then.

The deletion of Musk’s Three Musketeers meme comes a day after another picture he posted, then deleted, pitching a social media partnership with West.

The Dragon Ball Z-inspired image Musk posted on Monday depicted himself as the owner of Twitter, and West as the owner of Parler. The two characters were performing a technique from the anime in which two characters temporarily merge together and form a single, more powerful fused being.

“Fun times ahead!” Musk declared before deleting the meme.

