Elon Musk: ‘Democratic Party Has Been Hijacked by Extremists’

Elon Musk said Thursday he previously identified as liberal, but opined on Twitter that the “Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists.”

A Twitter user named Tim Urban shared a political diagram Musk had posted earlier and penned some thoughts on it.

He argued while the left has become more left in recent years, the right has simultaneously moved more to the right.

Today, Elon tweeted this diagram by @SwipeWright, which sums up how a lot of people (including me) feel. Then a bunch of ppl responded w/ graphs showing that Republican politicians have moved farther right in that time than Dems have moved left. Here’s what I think is happening: https://t.co/hWDZiRI1k6 — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) April 29, 2022

“It’s true that on aggregate, the right has moved more to the extreme than the left in Washington,” Urban tweeted. “But the small group on the far left has become very *culturally* powerful & out of fear, the rest of the left has often allowed them to speak (and make policies) for the whole left.”

So even though the left hasn’t moved that far left (as is shown by voting results), the left is in a sense being held hostage by their extreme wing, making a lot of people who enthusiastically voted for Obama feel politically homeless today. — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) April 29, 2022

Urban concluded the left is “being held hostage by their extreme wing,” which has made some former President Barack Obama voters feel “politically homeless.”

Musk commented on Urban’s thread just a few moments after it was posted. The world’s wealthiest person said he supported former President Barack Obama, but added the Democratic Party has become too extreme.

I strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who has taken up a charge to restore “free speech” this week, has upped his engagement on the platform he intends to buy.

Musk made a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter. The company accepted on Monday, and its soon-to-be owner has been engaging with users frequently.

One of Musk’s complaints has been that Twitter has engaged in campaigns of censorship — particularly against former President Donald Trump.

Should be called Trumpet instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

