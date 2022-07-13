Elon Musk Fires Back at Stephanie Ruhle After She Says He Should Spread ‘Decency’: ‘Imagine if MSNBC Did That’

Elon Musk criticized MSNBC for not spending “decency, kindness and positivity” Wednesday during a Twitter exchange with host Stephanie Ruhle.

Musk shared a tweet which poked fun at Hunter Biden’s past indulgence in hard drugs and alleged trysts with prostitutes.

Ruhle criticized Musk for the tweet, scolding him over how he uses his influence.

“Imagine the positive impact you could have on the world if you used the extraordinary amount of influence and power you have to spread decency, kindness and positivity?” the host of The 11th Hour wrote.

Musk shot back, “Imagine if MSNBC did that.”

The exchange did not end there, as Ruhle invited the billionaire Tesla CEO on her show.

“No need to imagine – come on over any night of the week big guy 11PM EST @11thHour on @MSNBC,” she shot back. “We’ve got one goal – to get better & smarter. I invite you to join & help us do just that. How about tonight?”

Musk has yet to respond to the invitation.

He is currently being sued by Twitter after he attempted to back out of a deal to purchase the platform for $44 billion.

