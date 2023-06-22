Elon Musk Into Idea of Joe Rogan Refereed ‘Cage Match’ With Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk could be recruiting Joe Rogan to referee what The Verge is calling “a tech billionaire brawl for the ages.”

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg agreed to participate in a cage match with Twitter’s Elon Musk after the pair have bantered back and fourth for some time.

Musk originally replied to another Twitter user saying that he was prepared for a matchup if Zuckerberg would participate. Zuckerberg later replied on his Instagram stories, saying “send me location.”

In a later interaction on Twitter, a user named Wall Street Silver suggested that Rogan participate in the event.

“Joe Rogan could be referee,” Wall Street Silver wrote.

🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Musk quickly replied with a fire emoji.

Rogan has interviewed both CEO’s on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience and would certainly elevate the event if he agrees to sign on. Musk has suggested Vegas as a possible location for the throw down.

The matchup could prove interesting as Zuckerberg has taken up jiu-jitsu as a hobby since the covid lockdowns. He recently won his first competition back in May.

Mark Zuckerberg jiujitsu match last Saturday. He showed great heart 👏 pic.twitter.com/w9smXRVhTG — Luca Atalla (@lucaatalla) May 8, 2023

Even UFC President Dana White is excited about the incredible money-making opportunity if the event were to take place. White, who has spoken to both Musk and Zuckerberg about the challenge, says both men are “incredibly serious” about the idea.

“The biggest fight of all time was Floyd (Mayweather) and Conor (McGregor), I just think it triples that — it triples what that did, there’s no limit on what that thing can make,” White told TMZ.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com