Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joined calls to reopen the country amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, calling for states to “give people their freedom back!”

“FREE AMERICA NOW,” Musk tweeted, receiving over 100,000 likes, before sharing several articles on the easing of lockdown restrictions in certain states, along with captions that included, “Bravo Texas!” and “Give people their freedom back!”

After a prominent pro-Trump Twitter account also tweeted, “The scariest thing about this pandemic is not the virus itself, it’s seeing American so easily bow down & give up their blood bought freedom to corrupt politicians who promise them safety,” Musk replied, “True.”

Musk further claimed that the country should “reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest.”

In March, Musk incorrectly predicted that there would be “probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April” — a prediction he was mocked for on Wednesday as the United States earned the ominous distinction of recording more than 1 million cases.

