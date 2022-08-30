Elon Musk Launches New Bid to Dissolve Twitter Acquisition After Whistleblower Claims ‘Extreme’ Mismanagement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved ahead with his latest effort to withdraw from his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, referring to the explosive allegations a whistleblower raised against the social media platform.

Musk’s lawyers submitted a court filing on Tuesday, arguing that the revelations brought forward by Peiter “Mudge” Zatko prove Twitter violated the terms of its purchase agreement with Musk. Zatko’s lawyers told Gizmodo that Musk’s legal team also sent them a subpoena, asking for the former head of Twitter’s security to testify in court about Musk’s efforts to break the takeover deal.

“Because these facts were known to Twitter and withheld from the Musk Parties, and because Twitter has since taken the position that the Merger Agreement remains in effect, the Musk Parties hereby provide this additional notice of termination of the Merger Agreement,” Musk’s lawyers say.

For months, Musk has been trying to back out of his agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of dishonesty about how many bots and spam accounts are on the platform. In his whistleblower complaint, Zatko claimed Twitter executives not only lied about the company’s efforts to accurately monitor fake accounts, he also claimed that Twitter covered up major security concerns, deceived regulators and shareholders, and exhibited “extreme, egregious deficiencies” with its general site management.

Twitter is attempting to legally enforce the transaction Musk previously agreed to. The company responded to Zatko’s allegations by claiming they are “riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and lacks important context.” Meanwhile, Zatko’s lawyers say their client will comply with Musk’s subpoena, though they insist Zatko did not make these revelations because he’s on Musk’s side.

“Mr. Zatko will comply with his legal obligations of that subpoena, and his appearance at the deposition is involuntary,” his lawyers told Gizmodo. “He did not make his whistleblower disclosures to the appropriate governmental bodies to benefit Musk or to harm Twitter, but rather to protect the American public and Twitter shareholders.”

