Elon Musk Offers Advice To Andrew Tate After Influencer Detained By Police, Praises Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk offered some advice to Andrew Tate following the controversial influencer being detained and questioned by Romanian police as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Tate was reportedly only questioned by police thanks to a video trolling teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Musk trolled Tate after he was only found by Romanian police when multiple pizza boxes made an appearance in his video, showing he was in the country. While getting his pizza, Tate was ranting against Thunberg.

“Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home,” Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2022

The tweet followed Musk actually praising Grunberg after her spat with Tate. The bizarre feud began with 36-year-old Tate tweeting Thunberg and bragging about the damage he was doing to the environment with his dozens of cars. The influencer jokingly offered to provide Thunberg with a list of his cars, and the 19-year-old responded by telling informing Tate he has “small dick energy.”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Musk actually praised Thunberg in a Friday tweet, calling the climate activist “cool” and praising her for her “brand awareness.”

“The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh,” the Twitter owner tweeted.

The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

Musk’s praise was in response to a tweet from the right-leaning satire site Babylon Bee. Musk has been friendly with the outlet in the past, but made no apologies for his Thunberg appreciation.

Police confirmed Tate and his brother were arrested following the Thunberg spat. The pair are accused of abusing women by “forcing them to perform pornographic demonstrations,” according to reports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com