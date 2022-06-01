Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ordered Tesla employees to work in person as opposed to remotely.

In a Tuesday email, publicized on Twitter, Musk tells his workers that “anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory.”

Musk went on to say he’d grant remote work for those who find the rule “impossible” for them.

Musk specified that employees must work in an office that is “a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example, being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.”

In a follow-up email, Musk said that the office where employees need to work at has to be “where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo office.”

“If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned,” he said.

“The more senior you are the more visible must be your presence,” remarked Musk. “That is why I lived in the factory so much – so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.”

Musk noted that although there are companies that don’t require their employees to work in person, he asked “when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It’s been a while.”

In response to a tweet about the policy, asking Musk what his response is “to people who think coming into work is an antiquated concept,” Musk replied, “They should pretend to work somewhere else.”

They should pretend to work somewhere else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com