Elon Musk Pledges to Pay Legal Bills With ‘No Limit’ for Anyone ‘Unfairly Treated’ By Their Employer Over a Tweet

If you were ever treated unfairly by your boss because of something you said on Twitter, then Elon Musk may owe you some money.

The billionaire owner of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, said that he would fund the legal bill for individuals who were “unfairly treated” by their employer because of posts they made on the platform.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” Musk tweeted, adding there would be “no limit” to the financial compensation.

Musk describes himself as an advocate of free speech and criticized Twitter over how the former owners and administrations handled censorship on the platform.

After purchasing Twitter last year, Musk stated, “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

Since taking over the platform, the Tesla CEO has made a variety of changes, including its name — firing most of the company’s employees, and instituting new features behind a paywall.

