Elon Musk Rips Mehdi Hasan: ‘NBC Basically Saying Republicans Are Nazis’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk ripped MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan on Twitter, which he is set to acquire, in addition to NBC.

On his Sunday show on MSNBC, Hasan said:

It’s easy in American discourse to talk simplistically about the far-left and the far-right as two equally dangerously fringe box. Elon Musk has done it plenty of times just in the past week. But here’s the difference. America’s far-left wants to give us free health care and free childcare. America’s far-right wants to give us white supremacy and no democracy. And this asymmetrical polarization of U.S. politics would be laughable if it went so horrifying. We’re living through an unspeakably dangerous moment, the pro-QAnon, pro neo-Nazi faction of the Republican party is poised to expand dramatically, come the midterms. We’re just two years away from Donald Trump, very possibly reseizing executive power. If that happens, we may look back on this past week as a pivotal moment. When a petulant and not so bright billionaire casually bought one of the world’s most influential messaging machines and just handed it to the far-right.

Musk fired back on Monday.

“NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis,” he tweeted in a thread.

“Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people,” added Musk, referring to President Joe Biden’s son, who has come under scrutiny over his business dealings that were illustrated in a laptop that was reported on by The New York Post shortly before the 2020 election, but was dismissed and omitted by mainstream media outlets. Journalist Ronan Farrow claimed that NBC News killed the story of Weinstein, the Hollywood bigwig who was alleged by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Lauer was fired from TODAY in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment against women.

NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

Hasan fired back at Musk and invited him to come onto his show.

“Dear @elonmusk, instead of replying to right-wing, bad-faith Twitter accounts that selectively clip the words of liberals and leftists, and in this case prompt you to then distort my words, why not come on my show and do a robust interview with me on your views on free speech?” he tweeted.

Hasan retweeted that post and added, “So what say you @elonmusk? Rather than take softballs on the TED stage, why not come on my show and have a robust discussion with me about the nature and scope of free speech in America? Is there anything more pro-free speech than a good-faith, informed public debate?”

So what say you @elonmusk? Rather than take softballs on the TED stage, why not come on my show and have a robust discussion with me about the nature and scope of free speech in America? Is there anything more pro-free speech than a good-faith, informed public debate? https://t.co/Npbwt1jPkq — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 2, 2022

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com