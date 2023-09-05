Elon Musk Ruthlessly Mocked on His Own Platform After Announcing He’s Suing the Anti-Defamation League for Defamation

After Twitter/X boss Elon Musk shared the news that he planned to sue the Anti-Defamation League for defamation, there was a predictable response on Twitter/X pointing out the obvious facts he glossed over in the first place.

Musk blamed a 60 percent drop in advertising revenue on the ADL, claiming that the organization was “trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic.” Back in November 2022, the ADL did encourage advertisers to “pause” their campaigns on the platform after Musk took over. Why? Because of a proven rise in hate speech after Musk reinstated several right-leaning accounts in the name of “free speech absolutism.”

So while Musk is pointing the finger at the ADL, Twitter/X users are gently redirecting his finger towards his company’s numbers and the policies he instituted himself:

I love the implication that the erratic management, mass layoffs, incoherent moderation, destruction of verification, decimated engineering staff, serial unbanning of racists, and crumbling infrastructure had nothing to do with twitter losing half its value. Nope, just Jews. pic.twitter.com/zW4fFAQASb — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) September 5, 2023

It’s all kind of vaguely stated but the only thing I have gleaned from Elon Musk’s public melt down about ADL and his advertisers this weekend is that “X” is not doing very well financially — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) September 4, 2023

A reminder.: #ElonMusk paid $44B for #Twitter, decimated the dep’t & leadership responsible for reducing hate on the platform & hate, including #antisemitism DOUBLED according to a peer reviewed study. https://t.co/vaKZydsXPK. On-line hate doesn’t stay on line. — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) September 5, 2023

And by pointing the finger at the ADL, it’s looking to some like he’s employing some, frankly, anti-Semitic tactics:

Companies that continue to advertise on Twitter/ @X are sponsoring antisemitism. It is apparent to me that @elonmusk tweeting against @ADL and @JGreenblattADL is targeting them for harassment. https://t.co/yOjDinJmC9 — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) September 5, 2023

There are many reasons advertisers are fleeing this platform, but the @ADL isn’t one of them. This claim by Musk is appalling. https://t.co/4F2SLPm1mo — Matt Bennett (@ThirdWayMattB) September 5, 2023

We should be clear-eyed about what Elon Musk is setting up here. He's setting up a narrative whereby, if Twitter fails because of his bad management, he gets to blame it on the ADL (which for many of his fanboys, means "the Jews"). He's crafting his own Dolchstoßlegende. pic.twitter.com/fBwQhmf8Dx — Joel S. (@jh_swanson) September 4, 2023

But blatant anti-Semitism aside, some are simply pointing out the unforced error on Musk’s part:

Yeah, expose yourself to all kinds of discovery on the reality of your platform’s metrics. Brilliant idea. https://t.co/OwouCTTkbI — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 5, 2023

The best part of Elon Musk's antisemitic ranting about the ADL is that he chose to go public with it while replying to a White Supremacist antisemite. It's like he ripped his own Scooby Doo villain mask off before the gang even solved the crime. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 5, 2023

Thinking about the time a boy pushed little Elon Musk down a flight of stairs, injuring him so badly he had to be hospitalized, and Musk's own father essentially said he had it coming. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 5, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com