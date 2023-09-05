Elon Musk Ruthlessly Mocked on His Own Platform After Announcing He’s Suing the Anti-Defamation League for Defamation
After Twitter/X boss Elon Musk shared the news that he planned to sue the Anti-Defamation League for defamation, there was a predictable response on Twitter/X pointing out the obvious facts he glossed over in the first place.
Musk blamed a 60 percent drop in advertising revenue on the ADL, claiming that the organization was “trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic.” Back in November 2022, the ADL did encourage advertisers to “pause” their campaigns on the platform after Musk took over. Why? Because of a proven rise in hate speech after Musk reinstated several right-leaning accounts in the name of “free speech absolutism.”
So while Musk is pointing the finger at the ADL, Twitter/X users are gently redirecting his finger towards his company’s numbers and the policies he instituted himself:
And by pointing the finger at the ADL, it’s looking to some like he’s employing some, frankly, anti-Semitic tactics:
But blatant anti-Semitism aside, some are simply pointing out the unforced error on Musk’s part:
