Elon Musk Says Fight With Zuckerberg Will Take Place in ‘Epic Location’ in Italy — But Only After He Recovers From Upcoming Surgery

Elon Musk’s highly anticipated cage fight with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may finally have a location but the future of the event is still unknown.

Both Musk and Zuckerberg agreed to a cage fight earlier this summer and the event is set to be quite the spectacle — if it ever happens.

Musk took to Twitter Friday morning to announce that the upcoming fight will have no association with the UFC, much to Dana White’s dismay, and will be “managed” by the tech giants’ respective foundations.

The livestream of the event, Musk clarified, will be available on both Twitter and Meta. This comes after Zuckerberg raised concerns over Twitter’s streaming capabilities.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

In the update, Musk revealed that the fight will take place in an “epic location” in Italy.

“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location,” Musk wrote.

“Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” Musk added. “And all proceeds go to veterans.”

Although the exact location has not been named, rumors have swirled in recent weeks that the Roman Colosseum was a possibility.

A Twitter user asked about Musk’s health. Last week, Musk bragged about lifting weights hours before announcing that he would need an MRI for a “shoulder injury.”

“I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue. However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months,” Musk wrote.

Could Musk be getting cold feet? Or is the father of ten finally realizing his limitations?

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com