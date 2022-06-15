Elon Musk Votes For QAnon Congresswoman, Calls For ‘Massive Red Wave in 2022’

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk said he voted for Republican Mayra Flores for Congress in Tuesday night’s special election for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Flores won the race and flipped the district red after Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX) resigned in March and vacated the seat. Flores, who has made controversial statements in the past, will become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House of Representatives.

Flores sparked controversy for including QAnon-related hashtags in her social media posts. “She has repeatedly posted the QAnon hashtag and “#Q” on Twitter and on Facebook, including in a Facebook ad. On Instagram, she has also repeatedly posted the QAnon slogan,” reported Media Matters for America, which cataloged her various posts.

It appears that the Hispanic Outreach Chairwomen for the Hidalgo County, Texas, Republican Party ran a Facebook ad a few days ago with multiple QAnon hashtags in it. pic.twitter.com/4qDMsQPVgO — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) May 4, 2020

Flores distanced herself from the far-right conspiracy theory that alleges a secret cable of Satanic sex traffickers has been battling Donald Trump when confronted about her social media posts by local media. “I’ve always been against any of that. I’ve never been supportive of it,” she told the San Antonio Express-News.

Musk appeared unbothered by Flores’s past social media posts and tweeted his support for her and the GOP takeover of the House in November:

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican.

Massive red wave in 2022.

Musk later tweeted that he is leaning toward supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for president in 2024.

Flores included Musk in her message Wednesday morning thanking supporters for electing her to Congress:

I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that’s happened over the last 24 hours. Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can’t wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for @elonmusk

