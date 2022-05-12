Elon Musk Wants a Candidate ‘Less Divisive’ Than Trump in 2024, Says Biden Won Because People ‘Wanted Less Drama’

Elon Musk said Thursday he believes former President Donald Trump belongs on Twitter, but he would personally prefer someone “less divisive” in 2024.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO also said he believes President Joe Biden was only elected in 2020 because people had grown tired of “drama.”

Musk, who is in the process of acquiring the platform for $44 billion, took what appeared to be veiled shots at both men with a pair of tweets.

“Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter,” Musk tweeted.

Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

Moments later, he stated Biden was only elected because the country needed a break from the country’s 45th president.

“Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama,” Musk stated.

Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

Musk has become more vocal about his political positions on the platform he has agreed in principle to buy and take private.

Musk said when the deal to buy the platform was announced he wishes to turn the company into a haven for “free speech.” He also criticized the Democratic Party, which he said had been “hijacked” by “extremists.”

I strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Musk had previously said he considered himself to be moderate to center-right.

Earlier this week, while responding to far-right author Mike Cernovich, Musk agreed Twitter is biased against conservatives.

Twitter obv has a strong left wing bias — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com