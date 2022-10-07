Elton John and Prince Harry Sue Daily Mail Publisher Over ‘Highly Distressing Evidence’ of Phone Tapping

Prince Harry and legendary singer Elton John have sued Daily Mail’s publisher over “highly distressing evidence” of phone tapping.

In addition to those two, John’s husband, David Furnish; Baroness Doreen Lawrence; and actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost are also suing Associated Newspapers Ltd., accusing the publisher of “gross breaches of privacy” that consist of:

the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes, the commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place, the payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information, the impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centers by deception, the accessing of bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation.

“The alleged crimes listed above represent the tip of the iceberg – and that many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts,” stated the filing.

Associated Newspapers denied the allegations, calling them “preposterous smears.”

“We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30-years-old,” a spokesperson told multiple outlets. “These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence, appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere.”

