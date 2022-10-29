‘Enough Is Enough Is Enough!’ Furious Biden BLASTS Pelosi Attack — Ties To Pro-Trump Jan. 6 Violence In Blistering Condemnation

President Joe Biden tore into former President Donald Trump and his supporters in a blistering denunciation of the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, of which she was the reported target.

A suspect named David DePape allegedly broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and violently attacked her husband Paul while asking for the speaker’s whereabouts. He has since been found to hold a raft of MAGA beliefs and grievances promoted by Trump and his acolytes.

Hours after Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the attacks at a campaign stop, both she and the president spoke at a Pennsylvania Democratic Party Reception at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

President Biden opened his remarks by expressing well-wishes for the Pelosis — then tearing explicitly into Trump and his supporters and acolytes:

Folks, before I begin, I want us to take a short pause to send our love to Nancy and Paul Pelosi. I’ve been on the phone with Nancy. Arranged for her to be able to get from Washington out to — out to see her husband, Bobby, which — that’s where — she’s in a plane now heading out there. And you’ve seen the news. He was attacked in their home. And when I spoke to the Speaker, she said that he’s doing okay. He went to the hospital, was operated on. And he seems to be coming along well. He’s in good spirits, and the whole family is there. While this invason [investigation] is ongoing, the — the news reports indicate it was intended to be an attack on Nan- — on the house Nancy Pelosi lives in — the third-ranking person in the United States in line to be President. You know, it’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6th in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. I’m not making this up. This is reported. I can’t guarantee it. I can tell you what’s being reported. And the chant was, “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol. (Applause.) And what makes us think that one party can talk about “stolen elections,” “COVID being a hoax,” “this is all a bunch of lies,” and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced? What makes us think that it’s not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough! Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics regardless what your politics are. (Applause.) All of us! All of us together, as Americans. Knowing Paul and Nancy and the families as I do, they’re tough as they come. But we’re praying for him. We’re optimistic for his full recovery.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

