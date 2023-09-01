Epic Viral Videos Catch Women Brawling In SAVAGE Port-O-Potty Smackdown at Country Star’s Concert

Several women brawled in and around a Port-O-Potty array at country star Morgan Wallen’s concert in a smackdown that was caught on camera from multiple angles.

Wallen gave the first of two shows at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park Wednesday night, shows that the Tribune-Review notes “had been rescheduled from June 14-15 after the singer reported vocal injuries in May. He took a break from singing for several weeks.”

The show got a middling review from Scott Tady of The Beaver County Times, who panned the concert in an article entitled, Didn’t move the needle, but Morgan Wallen gives a packed PNC Park crowd what it craved. “His voice sounded fine − not what you’d call remarkable but showing no evident signs of the vocal cord strain he cited for postponing six weeks of shows in May and June, including his two original PNC Park dates,” wrote Tady.

But the real show was at the long row of portable toilets, where smartphone cameras captured a fight that started as a verbal altercation between two women, then morphed into an all-out fracas that drew in several more spectators and featured several literal iterations of the phrase “Hold my beer!”

The scene opens with two women arguing in front of a United Site Services toilet, with the tattooed hair-beaded woman throwing a straw over her shoulder. The straw appears to have been taken from the other woman, who sports what appears to be a white macrame cover up. They begin jawing each other’s faces, and escalate to shoving.

Credit cards, jingle change, and other purse contents go flying everywhere as the action spills over to the last toilet in the row and a black-hatted bystander who was exiting the stall is stunned by the melee. Two women go crashing into the stall as the bystander gets the funk out of there, then two other women enter the stall to join the fight as a gentleman in the crowd screams, “Yeah!”

Another gentleman pulls on one of the combatants, drawing them out of the stall briefly, but then one of them goes back into the stall to beat on another woman some more.

The violent struggle continues, while in the background yet another bystander sneaks gingerly into an unoccupied stall, presumably to do some business of her own, and kicks the belongings of one of the combatants who butted in out onto the floor.

The brawl blew up on social media when Barstool Sports posted the clip on X/Twitter, but there were at least 3 separate angles of the fight posted to social media:

PORTA POTTY WAR pic.twitter.com/LcjRrDaPXv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2023

https://twitter.com/nofones2/status/1697390709127499993

Morgan Wallen was turnt last night pic.twitter.com/TG09Ohf5OB — The_Pitt_Fan (@ITellTheTruth03) August 31, 2023

🚨 WATCH: Enjoy This Epic brawl in a port-A-potty at last nights Morgan Wallen concert at PNC stadium in Pittsburgh. #NotGuilty #WelfareAI pic.twitter.com/HDMerr4mGR — Coolwa (@Cooolwanyc) August 31, 2023

Pittsburgh Morgan Wallen fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/pxNmHVGox6 — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) August 31, 2023

Several news outlets reached out to Wallen, the police, and the venue for more details, but did not receive a response. Wallen has previously been the subject of controversies involving his use of the n-word in a leaked video (he apologized) and running afoul of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com