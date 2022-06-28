Eric Adams Suggests Giuliani Could Be Prosecuted For ‘Assault’ Claim: ‘Falsely Reporting a Crime is a Crime’

Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested on Tuesday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani could be prosecuted for claiming he was assaulted.

Giuliani was slapped on the back at a ShopRite store by 39-year-old Daniel Gill. Gill has been charged with second-degree assault.

“I looked at the video and someone needs to remind former Mayor Giuliani that falsely reporting a crime is a crime,” said Adams during a press conference. “And from what he stated about being punched in the head, felt like a bullet — from what he stated, there was a lot of creativity and I think the district attorney, he has the wrong person that he’s investigating.”

“When you look at the video, the guy basically walked by and patted him on the back. I don’t know if he said congratulations, I don’t know what he said to him,” Adams also said. “But it was clear that he was not punched in the head. It was clear that it didn’t feel like a bullet. It was clear that he wasn’t about to fall to the ground.”

“What if we didn’t have the video? This person would have been accused with a serious crime, when all he did was pat the guy on the back,” he added. “He’s a former mayor. I think it’s irresponsible for a former mayor.”

Gill can be seen on video touching Giuliani on the back and according to prosecutors then said, “What’s up scumbag?”

Responding to Adams, Giuliani had a message for the current mayor: “Go fuck” yourself.

“Tell Adams to go fuck himself,” he told The New York Post. “What a fucking scumbag.”

“Eric Adams doesn’t know what he’s fucking talking about. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Giuliani told the Post. “I didn’t file the complaint. His police department filed the report. The police department did an investigation. The police interviewed witnesses.”

“Let him talk to his police department. He probably can’t do that,” he added. “The cops probably won’t talk to him. They don’t trust him. He must’ve been a bad cop.”

Giuliani has said that he felt he “got hit as if a boulder hit me.”

“It knocked me forward a step or two,” he continued. “It didn’t knock me down, but it hurt tremendously.”

