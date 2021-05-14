Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) finds herself embroiled in yet another high-profile feud with one of her fellow members of Congress.

According to media reports later corroborated by the principles, Greene’s spokesperson, Nick Dyer got into an altercation on the House floor with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) over the wearing of masks.

“Biden says you can take off your mask,” said Dyer — according to Scott Wong of The Hill.

Wong reports that Swalwell then confronted Dyer and “got in his face”:

“You don’t tell me what to fucking do!” Swalwell said, according to Wong.

The California congressman did not dispute that account when he retweeted it shortly afterwards.

“I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor,” Swalwell said. “An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit.”

I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor. An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit. https://t.co/o8j0DXWOBm — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 14, 2021

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Greene described the incident from her perspective.

“My staffer nicely says to him, ‘Congressman, you don’t have to wear your mask anymore,’ because of what Biden said yesterday,” Greene said. “He chases my staffer inside, everybody saw it. Then gets in his face, curses at him, tells him ‘you don’t tell me what to do.'”

The confrontation comes hours after unearthed footage from 2019 was posted by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski showing Greene harassing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) through her office door.

“You need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve,” Greene said, through the mail slot of Ocasio-Cortez’s office door. “If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad.”

