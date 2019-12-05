Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called out his colleague across the aisle, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), for sexism in mocking Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after her press conference announcing that the House would go forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

On MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, Swalwell responded to Scalise claiming Pelosi was “just unraveling, yelling at reporters” when she forcefully pushed back on a question from a Sinclair reporter about whether or not she and House Democrats “hate” the president, warning him “Don’t mess with me.”

“That’s how they talk about women,” Swalwell said. “You know, if it was a man talking to a reporter that way, and the president does that often, they would never characterize it that way. She was asked an unfair question and she gave a serious response.”

“These are serious times, and we need people to approach this with a seriousness that it deserves,” Swalwell continued. “So, to Steve Scalise earlier, the facts are there. And what I think the American people are going to have to consider is this is what we want the President of the United States to be able to do, to use your taxpayer money to cheat an election. If Lieutenant Colonel [Alexander] Vindman and Masha Yovanovitch and Fiona Hill can risk their jobs to come forward to do the right thing, then these Republicans can do their damn jobs and uphold the Constitution.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

