CNN’s Erin Burnett roasted GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) with his own words about the evils of “cancel culture,” after he flew all the way to Wyoming to call for a GOP primary defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment.

The CNN host began her Thursday evening show reviewed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s trip to Mar-a-Lago earlier in the day, which was seen as his attempt to reconcile with Donald Trump after a vocal MAGA backlash to the Congressman’s speech two weeks ago when he said Trump “bears responsibility” for the Capitol insurrection.

“McCarthy is not alone in this buy-in into this whole Trump mythology. Just a short time ago, the Republican Congressman from Florida, Matt Gaetz, got on a plane, traveled 1500 miles from his district to a the home of his Republican colleague Liz Cheney,” Burnett noted. “Why? Because Cheney did not buy into Trump’s big lie. She didn’t cast doubt on the election rults and she also voted to impeach the for president for inciting the insurrection.”

Burnet then played a clip of Gaetz standing on the steps of the Wyoming state capitol in Cheyenne and railing against Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House.

“We are in a battle for the soul of the Republican Party, and I intend to win it,” Gaetz yelled in the video. “You can help me break a corrupt system. You can send a representative who actually represents you, and you can send Liz Cheney home. Back home to Washington, D.C.!”

“They’re in the same party,” an exasperated Burnett pointed out after the clip. “So, for a party that rails against cancel culture, they sure are cancelling a lot of people. They love the word cancel culture. Cancelling Liz Cheney, that’s the latest. She happened to speak the truth.”

“They also cancelled Cindy McCain for not backing Trump after Trump, of course, you know, personally disparaged and demeand her husband even after he died,” Burnett added. “It seems that Matt Gaetz should probably — I mean, if he’s consistent, be outraged at Matt Gaetz.”

Burnett then backed up her claim of hypocrisy by playing clips of Gaetz specifically attacking “cancel culture” and the alleged singling out of public figures for retribution if they don’t adhere to party orthodoxy.

“I’m not for the cancel culture,” Gaetz was heard saying in the last video clip.

“Well, except for, you are.” Burnett clapped back.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

