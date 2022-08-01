ESPN’s Ryan Clark Says Deshaun Watson Only Got Six Game Suspension Because There Was ‘No Proof’ in Sexual Assault Accusations

ESPN Analyst and host of The Pivot podcast, Ryan Clark, says there was no proof behind the allegations of sexual assault leading to Cleveland Brown quarterback Deshaun Watson’s six game suspension.

On Monday, Watson was issued a suspension from six upcoming games for the 2022 season over violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Watson has been accused of sexual assault and harassment and has settled 20 civil lawsuits against him.

Speaking on a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Clark said, “No matter how much we hate it, we don’t have proof that Dashaun Watson is guilty of what he’s being accused of.”

“Everybody’s gonna draw from context clues and we’re gonna read the tea leaves and we’re gonna look into it and make our decisions as humans. And, as people from the outside, looking in with our perceptions, but there is no proof!” Clark said again.

Speaking of judge Sue L. Robinson, the NFL’s new disciplinary officer, Clark said, “Sue L. Robinson is dealing with evidence. She’s trying to deal with truth. And she says, ‘Okay, I know he did break the conduct policy, but to what end, but how much?'”

“And so if you are on Dashaun Watson’s side and you believe that 100%, he is fully innocent, your thought would be ‘Nothing should happen.’ And if you are on the other side of someone who believes, because of all the things I’ve read, because everything I’ve heard that he did do it. You think that he should get more,” Clark continued.

“Bottom line is this is what was dealt. This is what was said, and we are gonna get six games. I thought it would be more. Just from a perception standpoint. But when I have no problem with six games, I have no problem with a fair process. And now we have to move on and Deshaun Watson has to continue to rebuild the perception of who he is as,” he concluded.

Listen above via ESPN’s Get Up.

