President Donald Trump may still not be ready to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, but Biden’s victory got clear — if tacit — validation from namesake First Son Donald Trump Jr. via a Senate campaign text message.

On Monday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) sent a fundraising text from the younger Trump that carried an unmistakable subtext.

“It’s Don Jr. If the Democrats win the runoffs in Georgia, they take control of the Senate. We cannot afford to let that happen. We need 2 more patriots in your area to join us. You could put us over the top!” the message read.

NRSC is using @DonaldJTrumpJr as a text message sender pic.twitter.com/mBlASUuCWr — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 16, 2020

As several observers have pointed out, that message is only true if Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is seated as the tie-breaking vote.

Forbes’ Andrew Solender included Don Jr’s quote in a roundup of Republicans who have acknowledged Trump’s loss entitled “Trump Victory Claims Erode As More Republican Senators Acknowledge Biden Win”:

In a text message reported by the New York Times, the National Republican Senatorial Committee told supporters, “It’s Don Jr. If the Democrats win the runoffs in Georgia, they take control of the Senate. We cannot afford to let that happen.” Given that Republicans already have 50 senate seats, the text implies Democrat Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaking vote and thus that Biden is president-elect.

Over the weekend, Trump himself issued a concession of sorts by tweeting that Biden “won” the election because of a variety of imaginary factors, but later reversed himself under a blistering torrent of mockery.

