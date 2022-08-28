Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Condemns Outrage Over MAGA-Style Hats at Her Mom’s Birthday Party: ‘Stop Making Assumptions’

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney condemned the social media freak out from critics presuming photos from her mother’s birthday were intended as a pro-Trump political statement.

Sweeney posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram on Friday from the surprise 60th birthday party she held for her mom, Lisa. The actress announced that the party was a “hoedown” — which was reflected in the ranch venue, the mechanical bull, and everybody seen wearing cowboy outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

While many of Sweeney’s Instagram commenters found the photos delightful, some people took notice of a gentleman standing next to her mother who seemed to be wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt. Social media users also noticed some people were wearing red caps at the party, and those were put into greater focus thanks to photos posted by Sydney’s brother, Trent Sweeney.

As you can see, some people attended the Sweeneys’ party wearing hats that very much resembled the “Make America Great Again” red caps worn by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Trent clarified that these hats were actually imitative party favors saying “Make Sixty Great Again.”

The photos prompted some social media users to denounce the birthday as MAGA-themed and make presumptions about the political views held by Sweeney’s family. One Instagram-er asked Trent “Where were you on Jan. 6?” and another mockingly commented “Trump era is over baby boy.”

Sydney took to Twitter — where the uproar over the photos has been a top trend since Saturday night — to reprimand those she says were recklessly speculating over her mom’s birthday party.

“You guys this is wild,” she tweeted. “An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!”

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com