Europe’s Largest Weekly News Magazine Names Trump ‘Loser of the Year’

As President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris share the title of TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year this week, President Donald Trump has received a different title from Europe’s largest weekly news magazine: Loser of the Year.

Der Spiegel magazine bestowed the “honor” on the same day that the incoming president and vice president were awarded TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2020. From The Hill:

In an article titled “Der Verlierer des Jahres,” which translates as “The Loser of the Year,” the publication’s Washington bureau chief Roland Nelles and Berlin-based correspondent Ralf Neukirch described Trump as “a man who … was never concerned with the common good, but always with one thing — himself.” “Nothing is normal under Trump,” the article added. “He refuses to admit defeat. Instead, he speaks of massive electoral fraud, although there is no evidence for it. The whole thing is not surprising. Trump’s presidency ends as it began. Without decency and without dignity.”

That was before news broke that the Supreme Court rejected the Trump-supported Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin — essentially in unanimous fashion. It’s the latest of dozens of such losses that followed Trump’s loss of the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes.

Der Spiegel has a weekly circulation of 840,000.

