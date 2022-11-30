Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who enjoyed a close relationship with Donald Trump, has condemned the former president for meeting with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes.

“I condemned Kanye West’s antisemitic statements. Straight away, I thought that was just wrong and misplaced,” Netanyahu told former New York Times opinion editor and writer Bari Weiss in an interview published on Wednesday. And I think that that’s what I would say about President Trump’s decision to dine with this person. I think is wrong and misplaced. I think it’s a mistake. He shouldn’t do that.”

Despite his own criticism, Netanyahu praised Trump for his pro-Israel policies while in the White House:

He has been a tremendous supporter of Israel, and I’m unabashedly appreciative of what he did for Israel. He did great things for Israel in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, long overdue, given that it happened 3,000 years ago under King David. He moved the American embassy there. He recognized our sovereignty on the Golan Heights, from which we were attacked for years by Syria. He got out of this dangerous Iran deal, and I appreciate all that it doesn’t take away from. Also, you know, he’s been very supportive of the Jewish people.

“So I think he made a mistake. I hope it’s not repeated. That’s all I can tell you,” concluded Netanyahu.

Trump dined with West, who has recently made anti-Semitic remarks, and the neo-Nazi Fuentes last week at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump denied knowing who Fuentes is and defended meeting with West, saying that the disgraced rapper didn’t express anti-Semitism during the meeting.

