‘Everything Is On The Table!’ Maggie Haberman Warns Trump Faces Big Trouble — Connects Bonkers Oval Meeting To Jan. 6 Riot

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman connected the bonkers Oval Office meeting being scrutinized by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team to ex-President Donald Trump’s tweet encouraging supporters to show up in DC on Jan. 6th.

CNN reported this week that Smith’s probe is zooming in on the now-infamous December 18, 2020 meeting at which Mike Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and others floated zany and dangerous ideas to Trump.

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked how much of this is targeting Trump himself, and Haberman said “everything is on the table” — and noted Trump’s tweet following that meeting:

BLITZER: Maggie Haberman is with us as well. Maggie, how much is Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team actually considering Trump himself once again, and which side is he taking in this clash?

MAGGIE HABERMAN, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: Look, I think that everything is on the table in terms of what Jack Smith is looking at with regard to Donald Trump and regarding his advisers and his allies and people who were pushing against him. What that ends up looking like in the form of charges or potential charges, I think, is a very open question. This is a very different investigation than the documents investigation, which was a pretty discreet fact set and was clear. This has lots tentacles.

Back to the meeting that we’ve been talking about, this has been a clearly important and key event. It was, when I broke the news that it happened the day after it took place, my colleague, Jonathan Swan, wrote the definitive piece about what took place in that meeting a couple of months later.

This has been central in part not just because of what was said in the meeting, but it was a few hours before Trump tweeted for people to be in D.C., his supporters, on January 6th, 2021 and said, will be wild. So, I think that’s part of what investigators are looking at too.

BLITZER: I’m sure they are. Audie Cornish, how much are Republicans who have already been attacking the special counsel going to scrutinize his spending?

AUDIE CORNISH, CNN CORRESPONDENT: Well, I think Republicans are scrutinizing spending of any and every kind at this point. Certainly, this is going to be ripe for those questions. We will see if similarly the investigation into Hunter Biden is also ripe for those questions.

I think the big picture for me here is that back during the January 6th committee, there was this — a lot of filling in of color and atmospherics. We actually heard about this meeting conceptually, as you played the clips. But now we are talking about motive, intent. Now, we are talking about legal proceedings and that really brings all of this into focus in a very different way.