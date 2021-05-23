‘Evil Lunacy’: Liz Cheney Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Comments Likening House Mask Mandate to the Holocaust

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) blasted colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) for her wild comments comparing the House mask mandate to the Holocaust.

In a Thursday Newsmax appearance, Greene called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA) “mentally ill” and said, “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

(Not that most people need to hear this clarification, but these are in no way comparable.)

Greene was widely condemned for those remarks, including from Cheney, who called them “evil lunacy.”

This is evil lunacy. https://t.co/xHeUgbx7wa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 22, 2021

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) similarly responded and and said, “Absolute sickness.”

Greene doubled down Saturday night and insisted “any rational Jewish person” should oppose mask mandates.

