Former Republican congressman Aaron Schock (R-IL), who resigned from the lower chamber in 2015 after being charged on 24 felony counts for the reckless use of campaign funds to buy Katy Perry tickets and massages, came out as gay Thursday in an Instagram post.

Schock opened up on his sexuality and votes against the LGBTQ community in the past while serving in congress.

“I am gay,” Schock penned in a lengthy statement posted to the social media site.

Schock continued, “I can live openly now as a gay man because of the extraordinary, brave people who had the courage to fight for our rights when I did not: community activists, leaders, and ordinary LGBT folks.”

“The truth is that if I were in Congress today, I would support LGBTQ rights in every way I could,” Schock wrote, appearing to rationalize his previous votes while in Congress.

“I realize that some of my political positions run very much counter to the mainstream of the LGBTQ movement, and I respect them for those differences. I hope people will allow for me the same,” Schock stated.

But, Schock’s comments didn’t sit well with many on Twitter or the LGBTQ community, who blasted him over his voting record.

Former GOP congressman Aaron Schock finally comes out and makes like it’s no big deal that he’s gay. He voted against all of us — voted with the bigoted GOP on discriminating against gay people — over and over. Screw him.https://t.co/WDaSsLGns9 — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) March 5, 2020

good morning, aaron schock doesn’t get a free pass and a warm welcome from me, that dude can eat shit — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) March 5, 2020

Being gay teaches you to compassion for others and to be open-minded and kind. Not to Aaron Schock, though. He can fuck right off. We do not accept him. pic.twitter.com/9WglbgeZqm — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) March 5, 2020

So Aaron Schock has finally come out. Good for him. That’s great. In his coming-out note, he doesn’t say sorry for supporting efforts to stop same-sex marriage or his votes against repealing DADT or enacting hate crime laws. He does say he’d support LGBTQ rights today. pic.twitter.com/XpIDiYUeBu — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 5, 2020

Everyone deserves to come out as their authentic self on their own terms. However, Aaron Schock’s statement fails to acknowledge the years of hurt that his votes against hate crimes protections, the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell and more caused LGBTQ Americans. — GLAAD (@glaad) March 5, 2020

Happy for Aaron Schock!!!! We needed more white gay villain representation! — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) March 5, 2020

Coming out is very hard. I totally get it. Especially when growing up in a religious atmosphere. But there’s still no actual apology from Aaron Schock for his voting record on LGBTQ rights in his coming out posthttps://t.co/7Cqcsc72Xs — Edgar Ramirez (@ERam631) March 5, 2020

