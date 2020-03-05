comScore

Ex-GOP Rep. Aaron Schock Gets Ripped After Coming Out As Gay: His Anti-LGBTQ Votes Caused ‘Years of Hurt’

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 5th, 2020, 4:36 pm

Former Republican congressman Aaron Schock (R-IL), who resigned from the lower chamber in 2015 after being charged on 24 felony counts for the reckless use of campaign funds to buy Katy Perry tickets and massages, came out as gay Thursday in an Instagram post.

Schock opened up on his sexuality and votes against the LGBTQ community in the past while serving in congress.

“I am gay,” Schock penned in a lengthy statement posted to the social media site.

Schock continued, “I can live openly now as a gay man because of the extraordinary, brave people who had the courage to fight for our rights when I did not: community activists, leaders, and ordinary LGBT folks.”

“The truth is that if I were in Congress today, I would support LGBTQ rights in every way I could,” Schock wrote, appearing to rationalize his previous votes while in Congress.

“I realize that some of my political positions run very much counter to the mainstream of the LGBTQ movement, and I respect them for those differences. I hope people will allow for me the same,” Schock stated.

 

But, Schock’s comments didn’t sit well with many on Twitter or the LGBTQ community, who blasted him over his voting record.

