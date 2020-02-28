Former football safety Jack Brewer called President Donald Trump America’s “first black president” during a Black History Month roundtable at the White House on Thursday.

“Mr. President, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month, man, you are the first black president,” Brewer declared.

Jack Brewer to President Trump: “You’re the first black president.” https://t.co/MI2zqVbxXq pic.twitter.com/WBgNWjtL5u — The Hill (@thehill) February 28, 2020

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life but I’m not a Democrat now,” Brewer said. “You’ve changed me. You touched me. And you made my work go to another level. You inspire me. And every time I go into those prisons and I ask my guys how many of them had their sentences reduced and they raise their hands, I know I’m doing God’s work and I thank you for that.”

Brewer’s comments sparked applause from the president’s supporters, and a humbled Trump responded by smiling and thanking the ex-NFL player.

Also present during the discussion were Fox Nation personalities Diamond & Silk and Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King.

Despite Brewer’s praise, Trump has an approval rating of just 14 percent among black registered voters.

