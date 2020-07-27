comScore

Ex-Obama Health Chief Goes Viral for Thread on How US Could ‘Virtually Eliminate’ Virus: Can Do it ‘Any Time We Decide to’

By Joe DePaoloJul 27th, 2020, 9:33 am

A top health official under former President Barack Obama is going viral for a Twitter thread in which he argues that the U.S. can “virtually eliminate” the coronavirus in a matter of weeks, if it chooses to.

In a 38-tweet dispatch on Sunday night, Andy Slavitt — the former acting head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under Obama — laid out his case for the U.S. being able to crush the curve in less than two months.

“We can virtually eliminate the virus any time we decide to,” Slavitt wrote. “We can be back to a reasonably normal existence: schools, travel, job growth, safer nursing homes & other settings.”

And we could do it in a matter of weeks. If we want to.

Slavitt pointed to nations which have been hard hit by the virus — predominantly in Europe — and argued that they have given the U.S. a blueprint for battling Covid-19.

“[D]on’t tell me the U.S. can’t take action if we want to,” Slavitt wrote.

The former health official went on to spell out what he believes it would take for the U.S. to get rid of the virus. In a six-point plan, Slavitt called for a 90 percent lockdown — which would include; a ban on travel into the U.S., a ban on interstate travel, and the closure of restaurants, bars, churches, and mass transit.

Slavitt claimed that, initially, “COVID truthers would have a field day,” because there wouldn’t be much change, at first. But within eight weeks, the rate of transmission would drop to .3-.5 — meaning that an area which had 60,000 cases would have less than 60.

