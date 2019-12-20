This year, two members of the House of Representatives very prominently left their parties.

This summer, Republican Justin Amash left the GOP to become an independent after he publicly said that President Donald Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct and he got serious blowback over it. And then this week Democrat Jeff Van Drew switched to the Republican party — after voting no on impeachment.

Yesterday Van Drew, who received praise from President Donald Trump ahead of his party switch, sat with POTUS and told him he has his “undying support.”

Amash took a shot at Van Drew on Twitter today in response to that show of loyalty, saying, “No president has my undying support. My allegiance is to the Constitution, and my duty is to uphold the Rule of Law and secure the rights of the people.”

No president has my undying support. My allegiance is to the Constitution, and my duty is to uphold the Rule of Law and secure the rights of the people. https://t.co/RlTXQrPsGo — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 20, 2019

